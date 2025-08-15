Read more

CHN.cash reacts after weaker than expected China macro readings 📌

10:32 AM 15 August 2025

Chinese index futures initially retreated following the release of weaker-than-expected economic data, but buyers are attempting to limit further declines, buoyed by the optimistic tone in global markets and expectations of stronger central-level support for China’s economy. Notably, while the data fell short of forecasts (and unemployment rose), retail sales still appear relatively solid.

  • In July, China’s retail sales increased 3.7% y/y, below the forecast of 4.6% and the previous 4.8%. Industrial production rose 5.7% y/y, missing expectations of 6% and down from 6.8% in June. The unemployment rate climbed to 5.2%, up from 5% in June and above the forecast of 5.1%. Fixed-asset investment in urban areas grew 1.6% y/y, compared with an expected 2.6% and 2.7% in June.
  • Recently reported results from JD.com were not enough to sustain optimism around the Chinese e-commerce giant, while Alibaba will release its earnings today, just a few hours before the U.S. market open. Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, linked to Ray Dalio, sold all its Chinese equity holdings and positions in two Chinese ETFs—worth around USD 1.5 billion—in Q2.

China’s credit impulse has been rising since roughly November 2024, supporting demand for Chinese assets and indicating the potential for a more sustained improvement in domestic economic conditions.


Source: MicroMacro, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

CHN.cash Index (Daily Interval)

Hang Seng futures (CHN.cash) are attempting to halt declines after selling pressure emerged around the 9,300 level, an area that has repeatedly triggered selling in the past. Chinese indices recently recorded their best weekly close in seven months.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

16.08.2025
07:27

➡️No tangible progress from the Alaska summit

Diplomatic failure with the veneer of success The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended in a...
15.08.2025
16:10

3 markets to watch next week (15.08.2024)

Financial markets saw an intense end to last week, driven by the meeting between Trump and Putin. The situation in Ukraine will remain a key factor this...

 16:03

EURUSD gains 0.5% 📈

The EUR/USD is up more than 0.5% today, approaching a local resistance zone, fueled by weakness in the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, sentiment on Wall Street...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits