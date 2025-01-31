Read more
XTB Online Trading

Cipher Mining Soars on $50M SoftBank Investment, Strategic Partnership 📈

3:51 PM 31 January 2025

Cipher Mining's stock surged dramatically after announcing a $50 million investment from SoftBank, marking a significant expansion into high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. The Bitcoin mining company's shares jumped 30% to $6.14 following the announcement of this strategic partnership, which positions Cipher for substantial growth in the rapidly evolving computing infrastructure landscape.

 

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Key Points:

  • $50 million investment through private placement of 10.4 million shares
  • Exclusive agreement protecting 300-megawatt Barber Lake site
  • Strategic pivot towards HPC data center development
  • Part of SoftBank's broader AI infrastructure initiative
  • Stock up 55% over the past 12 months

Investment Details

 The deal makes SoftBank a significant primary investor in Cipher Mining through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) arrangement. As part of the agreement, Cipher has entered into a one-month exclusivity period regarding its 300-megawatt Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas, preventing its sale to other parties until February 28, 2025.

Strategic Direction 

CEO Tyler Page emphasized the investment's timing as crucial for Cipher's growth trajectory, highlighting the company's focus on developing industrial-scale data centers. The partnership with SoftBank, known for its tech-centric investment approach, aligns with Cipher's vision to become a leader in HPC data center development.

Analyst Perspective 

J.P. Morgan analysts maintained their Overweight rating on Cipher Mining, viewing the investment as indicative of growing interest in emerging technology infrastructure. While noting that $50 million is relatively modest given that new sites can cost over $10 million per megawatt, analysts suggest this could be "a sign of things to come."

The investment timing is particularly noteworthy, coming during a period of market volatility in the tech sector. Despite recent industry-wide declines triggered by concerns over AI competition from Chinese startup DeepSeek, analysts believe this deal validates the continued demand for large-scale sites with secured power agreements.

 

Cipher Mining (D1 Interval)

The stock is currently trading above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, a crucial resistance zone. For bulls to maintain momentum, the stock must hold above this level, with a target set at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Bears, on the other hand, may aim for a retest of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which recently served as key support. The RSI is showing clear bullish divergence, while the MACD has formed a bullish crossover. Source: xStation

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

31.01.2025
18:32

BREAKING: The White House confirms that Mexico, Canada, China Tariffs will start 1st Feb

During the official White House press conference, the Secretary Levitt confirmed that US will impose trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico of 25% and China...

 17:31

BREAKING: US dollar ticks lower after Mexico, Canada RTRS tariffs announcement

As it was reported by Reuters, Trump is expected to issue tariffs against Canada and Mexico starting March 1st. The Mexican peso is appreciating against...

 13:34

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after in line with expectations PCE report

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December: PCE price index: Actual 0.3%. Forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1%...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator