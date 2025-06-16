Read more
XTB Online Trading

Circle Internet Group climbs to new ATH on CEO's latest comments 📈

6:23 PM 16 June 2025

Over the weekend, the CEO of Circle Internet Group (CRCL.US) published a post about stablecoins, indicating that this technology is currently on the cusp of an "iPhone moment". This refers to a situation where developers worldwide are about to discover the full potential of the technology. Stablecoins are still in the very early stages of widespread adoption in the tech world, and Circle appears to be very well-positioned for the market's potential growth.

The company could also benefit from new legislation currently in the US Senate. The bill aims to provide a legislative environment for the use of stablecoins. This will not only strengthen the market itself but also support companies that meet legal requirements. Given Circle's strong market position, investors expect that this will make Circle more resilient to potential competition from emerging stablecoin companies.

Circle Internet Group's stock has risen more than 5-fold since its IPO. Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

18.06.2025
12:37

EURUSD Edges Below 1.15 Ahead of Fed 🏛️

At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision, followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 7:30 PM. The...

 10:39

Inflation in Eurozone in line with expectations 📌EURUSD above 1.15

9 AM GMT, Eurozone – May Inflation Data: CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.6% CPI (y/y): Actual 1.9%; Forecast 1.9%;...

 10:22

Chart of the day - NATGAS (18.06.2025)

Natural gas futures (NATGAS) slightly losses today after rising for third consecutive sessions in a row, driven by forecasts of intense heat across the...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits