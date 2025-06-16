Circle Internet Group climbs to new ATH on CEO's latest comments 📈

Over the weekend, the CEO of Circle Internet Group (CRCL.US) published a post about stablecoins, indicating that this technology is currently on the cusp of an "iPhone moment". This refers to a situation where developers worldwide are about to discover the full potential of the technology. Stablecoins are still in the very early stages of widespread adoption in the tech world, and Circle appears to be very well-positioned for the market's potential growth.

The company could also benefit from new legislation currently in the US Senate. The bill aims to provide a legislative environment for the use of stablecoins. This will not only strengthen the market itself but also support companies that meet legal requirements. Given Circle's strong market position, investors expect that this will make Circle more resilient to potential competition from emerging stablecoin companies.

Circle Internet Group's stock has risen more than 5-fold since its IPO. Source: xStation