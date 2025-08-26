Read more

Cocoa loses 4% 📉

6:45 PM 26 August 2025

⛈️ Cocoa under pressure amid heavy rain forecasts and poor grinding figures

Cocoa futures reached a two-month high, driven by supply concerns amid dry and cool weather conditions in East Africa. A correction followed after a new regional weather forecast predicted heavy rainfall, easing some of the supply pressure. Additional downward pressure comes from newly imposed U.S. tariffs and concerns over weaker demand, as signaled by softer processing data.

On the chart, cocoa prices remain in a medium-term downtrend, moving within a narrowing descending channel. The market is consolidating in the 7,200–9,500 range, with prices approaching the lower boundary of the trend line and the support zone defined by recent lows.

COCOA (D1)

The chart shows cocoa prices holding within a medium-term downward trend, confined to a narrowing descending channel. Consolidation continues between 7,200 and 9,500, with prices nearing the lower channel boundary and key support set by the latest lows.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

28.08.2025
13:51

BREAKING: Nvidia in talks with US to sell Blackwell in China 🗽Shares react

According to Fox News report, Nvidia is now in talks with the US to sell Blackwell AI chip to China. The source of that information is the NVIDIA's...

 13:39

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after higher than expected US GDP data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.3% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2):...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims below estimates❗️US500 ticks up

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 229K; forecast 231K; previous 234K; Jobless...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits