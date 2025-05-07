Read more
XTB Online Trading

COCOA rebounds 2.5% above $9100 supported by weak US dollar 💵

2:07 PM 7 May 2025

Cocoa futures (COCOA) are outperforming all other agricultural commodities traded on the ICE and CBOT exchanges today. After dipping below $9,000 per ton twice, bulls have reclaimed this key level, pushing prices toward $9,100 and testing recent local highs. The weak U.S. dollar continues to support upward momentum in the cocoa market, and improved weather patterns in Africa have not been sufficient to sustain a pullback. The dollar's depreciation has triggered potential short covering in cocoa contracts.

Mixed fundamentals in the Cocoa Market

The overall picture of cocoa market fundamentals remains mixed.

  • Improved weather in West Africa has benefited cocoa crops in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, potentially increasing supply.

  • Hershey and Mondelez reported declining Q1 sales, citing high cocoa prices and tariffs affecting consumer demand.

  • ICE-monitored cocoa inventories in U.S. ports rebounded to a 7-month-high, indicating improved supply levels.

  • Nigeria's cocoa exports increased by 24% year-over-year in March, adding to global supply concerns.

  • Quality issues in the Ivory Coast's mid-crop harvest have led to processors rejecting some cocoa beans.

  • Ivory Coast's cocoa exports slowed, with a smaller increase compared to previous months, raising supply concerns.

  • Global cocoa demand showed resilience, with Q1 grindings in North America, Europe, and Asia declining less than expected. Nevertheless, shares of major global processor Barry Callebaut (BARN.CH) remain at multi-year lows.

  • Rabobank forecasts a 9% decrease in the Ivory Coast's mid-crop yield due to late rains.

  • The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) projects a global cocoa surplus of 142,000 metric tons for 2024/25, the first in four years. In the 2023/24 season, the deficit amounted to 441,000 metric tons, the largest in over 60 years.

  • Ghana's cocoa harvest forecast was reduced by 5% due to weather challenges, supporting prices.

Technical Analysis (M30 Interval)

The chart shows a potential bullish crossover of the MACD and RSI indicators near overbought levels. Prices have risen above the EMA50 and EMA200, suggesting a return to upward trends in the market. The rebound is also supported by a double bottom formation around $8,500 per ton. In addition to cocoa contracts, coffee is also gaining.

Soruce: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

09.05.2025
18:54

Daily summary: Rebound on Wall Street stalls at the end of the week. Gold gains 1% on weaker US dollar

Wall Street indices retreat ahead of the official start of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (S&P 500: -0.25%, DJIA: -0.4%, Nasdaq:...

 18:37

NATGAS surges 4.5% to 1-month high on lower output and solid demand 📈

Futures on US natural gas Henry Hub (NATGAS) surges today almost 5% to $3.80 per million btu, the highest since April 9. Traders appear increasingly...

 16:31

Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🗽Tesla gains 6% despite weak sales data

Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3% Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits