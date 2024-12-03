Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: a flat session on Wall Street; Oil surges by 2.65% 🔔

6:47 PM 3 December 2024

  • North American indices are showing mixed performance, with Mexican and Brazilian markets leading gains while US indices display divergent trends. MEXComp is up 0.64% to 50889, and BRAComp advances 0.29% to 126204.

  • The US100 shows modest gains of 0.11% to 21232.67. However, other US indices are in negative territory, with US500 down 0.04% to 6059.5, US30 declining 0.08% to 44841, and US2000 showing the largest decline of 0.68% to 2428.0.

  • European markets are broadly positive, with AUT20 leading gains up 1.26% to 3549, followed by SPA35 rising 1.11% to 11881. Other notable gainers include ITA40 (+0.88% to 33885), EU50 (+0.56% to 4889.6), DE40 (+0.49% to 20058.1), UK100 (+0.35% to 8372.0), and FRA40 (+0.17% to 7264.7). The NED25 shows minimal gains of 0.08% to 892.28, while SUI20 (-0.14% to 11830) and W20 (-0.44% to 2241.6) are the only decliners in the European session.

  • A strong jobs report could lead the Fed to take a cautious stance on cutting interest rates. Job Openings for October came in at: actual 7.744M; forecast 7.510M; previous 7.372M

  • Swiss inflation for November came in line with analysts' expectations. The reading pointed to a growth rate of 0.7% y/y for the headline reading and 0.9% y/y in core terms. 

  • Credo Technologies gained 47% after reporting a 64% year-over-year revenue increase in FQ2 and issuing a bullish FQ3 forecast. The company expects revenue of $115M-$125M for FQ3, far exceeding the $86.04M consensus, with adjusted gross margins of 61%-63%.

  • One of the largest US-based steel producers, US Steel shares are down almost 8% today, because Trump reaffirmed plans of stopping acquisition of the company by the Japanese steel giant, Nippon Steel

  • Oil is gaining more than 2.3% today, as markets await the OPEC+ decision on Thursday. It is likely that OPEC+ will extend the latest round of oil production cuts until the end of the first quarter, next year. 

  • The Japanese yen is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today, nevertheless the USDJPY pair continues to struggle to get back above the key 150.00 yen per dollar zone, which from a technical point of view can be considered a key point defining the overall trend on the pair.

  • South Korean financial markets face significant pressure as President Yoon's declaration of martial law triggered a sharp decline in the Korean won against the USD, prompting the central bank to prepare market stabilization measures.

  • GOLD, along with other precious metals, has rebounded slightly. Today, GOLD is recording gains of almost 0.25%, trading at USD 2,645 per ounce. Even higher gains can be seen in silver, which is up by 1.70%, trading at USD 30.90 per ounce.

  • Cryptocurrencies trade mostly lower today. Bitcoin is down by 0.10%, trading at $95,700 USD, while Ethereum has experienced a larger sell-off of almost 2.00%, trading at $3,570 USD.

  • In the second half of the day, interest in altcoins began shifting toward projects related to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Double-digit gains can be observed in Ordi and Sats projects. XRP and Hedera also remain among the top gainers.

Share:
Back

Market News

05.12.2024
18:56

Daily summary: stagnation in the stock market, while Bitcoin breaks $100k 📌

Indices in the US end the day flat, with limited volatility. Throughout the session, both US500 and US100 were trading near opening levels, staying...

 15:32

BREAKING: NATGAS muted after weekly EIA report 📄

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -30B (Forecast -36B, Previous -2B) Working gas in storage totaled 3,937 Bcf as of November 29, 2024, reflecting...

 15:27

US Open: Stock indices open flat; US500 remains above 6100 points 🔔

Stock market gains slightly at the start of the session US500 breaks the key level of 6100 points US100 opens at 21,500 points The dollar drops...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 25 October 2024
test_cookie cc 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
_ga cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 24 October 2026
_gid cc 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_omappvp cc 6 October 2035
_omappvs cc 24 October 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 22 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 24 October 2026
guest_id cc 24 October 2026
muc_ads cc 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 22 April 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025
IDE cc 18 November 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
personalization_id cc 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator