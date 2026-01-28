Daily Summary – Bessent Rescues the Dollar, Fed Delivers Hawkish Pivot

-
The S&P 500 index surpassed the 7,000-point mark today for the first time in history. While futures had been hovering near this level for several days, they also climbed to fresh all-time highs today.
-
A slightly hawkish tilt in the Fed's decision, however, triggered a minor correction on Wall Street.
-
The Fed left interest rates unchanged and shifted its rhetoric from "dovish" to "moderate." Despite this, the market likely anticipated even more hawkish commentary.
-
The Fed pointed to a stabilization of the unemployment rate and a reduction in labor market risk factors. At the same time, it noted persistent inflation and increased economic activity.
-
Powell emphasized that the Fed will remain independent. He warned that if this independence were lost, it would signal the end of the central bank's credibility.
-
A major event today was Scott Bessent’s televised appearance, where he moved to rescue the dollar following yesterday’s sell-off. EUR/USD had earlier tested the 1.20 level.
-
Bessent stated that the US did not intervene in the Yen and reaffirmed that the dollar remains a strong currency. The dollar had weakened on Tuesday following Trump’s comments that he was "comfortable" with a weaker currency to improve US competitiveness. However, dollar weakness contradicted the need to promote growing US borrowing requirements to global investors.
-
The EUR/USD pair tested the 1.20 level during Powell’s press conference.
-
Crude oil continues its rally, with WTI currently testing levels above $63 per barrel, the highest since September 2025. This is linked to the growing risk of a US strike on Iran.
-
Mobilization of US rapid strike forces continues in the Middle East. Anti-government protests in Iran are being brutally suppressed, crossing "red lines" set by Trump. Trump is pressuring Iran to sign a new nuclear deal with the US. While Iran initially hinted at a retaliatory strike in the event of US intervention, it is now signaling a willingness to negotiate.
-
ASML announced record results for Q4 2025 and the full year, with revenues of €32.7 billion and net profit of €9.6 billion. Shares initially surged over 7% to historic highs but later gave back approximately 2% due to analyst concerns regarding guidance.
-
LVMH reported 2025 revenues of €80 billion (a 1% organic decline), with operating profit at €17.7 billion (down 9%) and net profit at €10.9 billion (down 13%). Shares plummeted approximately 8% following the release.
-
After the Wall Street close, Microsoft will report results, with Azure cloud growth projected at nearly 40%, though concerns remain regarding AI CAPEX. Meta is also set to report, with focus on AI and the Metaverse. Tesla is expected to see a year-on-year decline in sales, but investor attention may shift to Robotaxi, non-automotive segments, and overall vehicle margins.
-
Gold reaches new all-time highs, rising approximately 3% to $5,330 per ounce. Silver also climbed to $114, though at a slightly slower pace than gold. Silver lease rates are falling below 1%, while COMEX has once again raised margin requirements for silver positions.
