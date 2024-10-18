Daily summary: Bitcoin near $69,000; gold and silver hit new high 🟢

US indices end the day with slight gains due to a lack of catalysts for upward or downward movement. The earnings season for companies is so far moderate. Some companies have positively surprised, but there are also results below expectations. As a result, we observe relatively low volatility in the market today.

The US100 gains the most (+0.50%) to the level of 20,500 points, followed by the US500 (+0.45%), returning above 5,900 points, while the US2000 shows no significant changes and remains around 2,300 points.

Chinese companies are doing relatively well today. Stocks of firms such as Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and JD.com are gaining over 2.5% after the PBoC establishment suggested that loan rates in China will be reduced on Monday.

On Wall Street itself, Netflix and Intuitive Surgical stocks are performing very well. Both companies reported very good Q3 results yesterday after the session.

Bostic from the Fed gave a relatively neutral interview, stating that inflation will fall to the 2.00% target by the end of 2025. The banker also believes that the natural interest rate the Fed should aim for is in the range of 3.00-3.50%. According to the banker, the labor market remains very strong, and inflation in the US is still high.

The leaders of today's session gains are precious metals and Bitcoin. Gold hit new historical highs (+0.85% intraday), while silver is trading at its highest levels since November 2012.

Bitcoin is trading above $68,500, approaching the psychological barrier of $69,000. The popular cryptocurrency adds 2.6% intraday.