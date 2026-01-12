Daily Summary: Conflict with the Fed Does Not Stop Wall Street📈

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

This week marks the start of the earnings season in the US.

After initial negative sentiment and nervous reactions related to the turmoil surrounding Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Wall Street is trying to move on. The indices have managed to recover their losses.