Read more

Daily summary: cooling jobs market locks in a September Fed rate cut 💲

6:46 PM 5 September 2025

  • Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession fears after weak U.S. labor market data.

  • Today’s NFP release came in far below expectations. Employment growth in August was just +22k versus expectations of +75k and +79k in July.

  • Following the release, the U.S. dollar weakened sharply and is down 0.65% on the daily interval. EURUSD, meanwhile, is up 0.75%. Markets also began to price in a full 25bp rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, along with further cuts in October and December.

  • In addition, data for the previous two months were revised downward in total. June was revised to −13k (from +14k), and July to +79k (from +73k). Overall, June and July employment was 21k lower than previously reported.

  • Similarly weak labor market data came from Canada, weighing on CAD. On the other hand, the Swiss franc and New Zealand dollar performed strongly today.

  • Gold gained nearly 1.4%, reaching $3,600/oz for the first time in history.

  • Crude oil fell about 2.5%, hitting two-week lows amid Saudi Arabia’s push to increase supply at Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting and the aforementioned recession concerns.

  • Broadcom reported a 22% y/y increase in revenue to $16bn and a 63% jump in its AI segment ($5.2bn). It also secured a $10bn AI contract from OpenAI, sending its share price up as much as 14%.

  • The European Commission fined Alphabet (GOOGL.US) €2.95bn for anticompetitive practices; Google announced it will appeal the ruling.

  • European markets and the WSE ended in the red; however, positive sentiment appeared in the Polish energy sector amid a proposal to freeze energy prices for Q4 2025 and introduce a heating voucher for households.

  • The cryptocurrency market showed moderate optimism. Bitcoin rose 0.2% today, while Ethereum fell nearly 0.7%.

Share:
Back

Market News

05.09.2025
18:05

Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...

 17:57

​​​​​​​Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌

Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains...

 16:40

The European Commission will impose a fine of €2.95 billion on Alphabet💡

The European Commission has fined Alphabet (GOOGL.US) €2.95 billion for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising sector. Regulators found...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits