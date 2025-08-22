Read more

Daily summary: Dovish Jackson Hole drives EURUSD and gold 📈Optimism on Wall Street

7:01 PM 22 August 2025
  • U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver was Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s relatively dovish remarks at Jackson Hole, which opened the door to potential U.S. rate cuts.
  • In contrast, Europe closed the session with very limited gains in major benchmarks. Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE barely managed to finish in positive territory.
  • Markets are currently pricing in two full rate cuts this year, with the first expected in September. Powell signaled that the risks of a weakening labor market, amid slowing GDP and fading consumption, now outweigh the risks of rising inflation.
  • According to Powell, the recent uptick in some inflation measures reflects the impact of tariffs, but this effect is likely to be short-lived. Equity markets welcomed the tone of his speech. The U.S. dollar weakened, while bonds, cryptocurrencies, and stocks all rallied.
  • Ethereum — often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite — surged nearly 10% immediately after Powell’s remarks, breaking above $4,600, while Bitcoin rebounded from around $112,000 to $115,000. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell 7 basis points to 4.26%, and EUR/USD climbed more than 1.15%.
  • Precious metals also gained alongside the weaker dollar. Silver rose nearly 2.5%, while gold advanced over 1%. In energy markets, natural gas futures retreated almost 4% amid concerns about cooler U.S. weather, high supply, and elevated inventory levels. Oil traded flat.
  • Canada announced it will lift tariffs on many U.S. goods under the USMCA and remove retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of American products, with exemptions taking effect September 1. “Strategic” tariffs, such as those on aluminum and steel, will remain in place as the country continues negotiating the final shape of the trade deal with the U.S.
  • Chinese indexes also advanced today, with the key Shanghai Composite climbing to a 10-year high. CHN.cash futures were up nearly 2.5%. China’s stock market rally was fueled by dollar weakness, renewed interest in emerging markets, reduced geopolitical and tariff risks, and above all — inflows into semiconductor and AI-related stocks such as Alibaba and SMIC.
Share:
Back

Market News

22.08.2025
18:43

CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains...

 17:45

Ethereum jumps 11% amid 'dovish' Jackson Hole and rebound on Wall Street 📈

The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...

 16:20

3 markets to watch next week (22.08.2025)

One of the key events for global financial markets, the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, is now behind us. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that U.S....
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits