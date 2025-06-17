Daily Summary - Further Rising Tensions in the Middle East Boost Oil Prices

Wall Street investors began trading in mixed moods amid continued geopolitical and trade uncertainty. There was also disappointing data from the US.

US500 is down 0.5%, while US100 is down 0.1%

US 10-year bond yields hover around 4.45%

European trading was uneven, with demand for stocks limited by the lack of new impulses following recent fluctuations related to the Middle East

The US dollar gained significantly today, even despite emerging information regarding potential US involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran. EURUSD falls below 1.1500

US retail sales for May fall by 0.9% m/m, stronger than expected. Industrial production falls by 0.2% m/m. Weak data causes the market to slightly increase its expectations for interest rate cuts this year

The Bank of Japan has kept interest rates unchanged, although at the same time, rising oil prices may cause inflationary pressures in the country to continue

The Zew Index from Germany unexpectedly rises to 47.5 from 25.2

Oil continues to rise amid uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East. Israel announces further attacks on Iran, while the United States is said to be realistically considering getting involved in the conflict. There is information that the United States is moving its planes to the Middle East

WTI oil rises above USD 72.5, gaining about 4%

Natgas rises above USD 3.8/MMBTU, reaching a 2-month high amid concerns about increased electricity consumption during the period of high heat

Cryptocurrencies lost today along with the strengthening US dollar, despite information that Trump Media is to file an application to create an ETF that would invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum simultaneously. Bitcoin is down about 4% to fall below $104k, while Ethereum is down almost 7% to fall below $2,500