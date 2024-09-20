Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: GOLD sets new all-time high, Wall Street mixed despite Waller remarks 🗽NATGAS gains to $2.73 per MMBtu after the rollover 📈

7:10 PM 20 September 2024
  • U.S. indexes are making up for declines after a weaker opening. The S&P 500 is already losing just 0.1%, the Dow Jones is up 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 is down 0.3% and the Russell 2000 is losing almost 0.6%. Despite the 'three hags' day, volatility in the markets is relatively low
  • Waller's comments from the Fed supported the sentiment of stock indexes. Waller indicated that the Fed expects a much weaker PCE reading and expects a further strong decline in inflation, which at some point could even be a 'worry' for Fed
  • The markets were reassured by the comment that the Fed will loosen policy sharply, and the belief vis-à-vis strong 'disinflation' is to expect a further, aggressive cycle of reductions in the US
  • Disappointing FedEx results push the company's stock price down -13% to its lowest level since June this year. UPS (-2.5%) is also trading down on a wave of concerns about the state of the delivery company sector. 
  • The company last quarter posted its weakest profitability since 2009, in addition to weaker-than-forecast profits and revenues, and disappointed forecasts. 
  • Elliot Hill has been named Nike's new CEO. The CEO change comes after four years of John Donahoe. Hill's return is perceived as an opportunity to turn around Nike's earlier strategies. Following this news, the company's stock price is gaining more than 6%. 
  • Constellation Energy's shares are up more than 20% and rising to all-time highs on news of the reopening of the Three Miles Island nuclear power plant, which will power Microsoft's data centers
  • Shares of uranium companies are also gaining in response to the deal. Cameco is up 8%, and Uranium Energy Corp is up almost 5%. Stronger interest in nuclear power could lift demand for uranium ore
  • European indices have seen a correction after likely realizing gains following yesterday's rally. The DAX and CAC40 are losing -1.5% today, the FTSE 100 is down 1.2%, and Italy's IT40 is down 0.8%. The Stoxx Europe 600 ntouches a -1.4% discount. 
  • The bond market is seeing a rebound in yields today. Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds are up slightly to 3.73% (+1.5 bps), while German 10-year notes rose +1 bps to 2.2%. 
  • Among the G10 currencies, the Japanese yen is the weakest performer, losing 0.9% against a basket of currencies today after the Bank of Japan decided to leave interest rates unchanged. 

July retail sales in Canada rose above expectations. At the same time, the producer price index reading for August shows a -0.8% decline. This set of data supports a scenario in which the Bank of Canada can overcome inflation without driving the economy into recession. 
Retail sales (m/m): 0.9%

  • Forecast: 0.6%
  • Previously: -0.3% 

Retail sales excluding vehicles (m/m): 0.4%

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • Forecast: 0.3% 
  • Previously: 0.3% 
  • Sentiment of the cryptocurrency market is still quite mixed; the price of Bitcoin has fallen below $63,000. Gold records further gains and is up 1.2% today to all-time highs, above $1,618 per ounce amid dovish signals from the Fed and further 'disinflation' optimism
  • NATGAS gains after the rollover to $2.72 per MMBtu. Among agricultural commodities, SUGAR posted the strongest gains today, while COFFEE contracts settled down nearly 3%. COTTON on ICE gave back some of the gains and retreated to $73.5 a bale
Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator