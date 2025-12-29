US OPEN: Start of the week with mild discounts, amid geopolitical tensions

- Diplomatic tensions are causing uncertainty among investors.
- Diplomatic tensions are causing uncertainty among investors.
- Silver valuations and related entities under pressure.
- Intel sells its shares.
- Price-forming factors of a geopolitical nature are coming from both the east and the west. Investors are once again trying to assess the impact of negotiations regarding Ukraine under the leadership of the USA, despite their unproductive nature.
- Meanwhile, China has started unannounced, large-scale exercises "Justice Mission 2025".
- At the same time, China is also undertaking to limit silver exports and to reduce tariffs on a range of products, including batteries and medical goods.
- Retail investors remain focused on silver, which after hyperbolic increases in recent days is undergoing an equally rapid correction phase. A significant contributor here is the increase in fees by the CME exchange - which has triggered a wave of closing speculative positions.
Macroeconomic Data:
- Pending home sales (MoM) for November, the market expects a decline of around 1%.
- Dallas FED Index (Manufacturing) for December.
- Oil inventories, where the market again expects a decline above approximately 2000 million barrels.
- Weekly EIA gas inventory report.
US100 (D1)
Source: xStation5
Buyers managed to recover some losses from the last peak, but the growth momentum is clearly weakening. If demand fails to defend the level of ~25900, the realization of a double top formation is highly probable. For this purpose, the sale aims to bring the rate below FIBO 23.6 - which is the first significant resistance.
Company News:
- Coupang (CPNG.US) - The Korean e-commerce operator from the New York Stock Exchange is rising by almost 3% after promising compensation following a recent data leak.
- Coeur Mining (CDE.US) - Companies engaged in silver mining are losing after today's declines in precious metal prices. Declines exceed 4%.
- Energy Fuels (UUUU.US) - The nuclear fuel producer gains over 3% after raising production and sales forecasts.
- Intel (INTC.US) - The processor manufacturer sold 214.8 million of its shares to Nvidia for 5 billion dollars.
