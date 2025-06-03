Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Indices gain as markets await tomorrow’s trade offers from U.S. partners 🔎📄

7:00 PM 3 June 2025

  • U.S. indices end the day in positive territory despite an uncertain cash session open. At the time of publication, the biggest gains are seen in the small-cap index – US2000 up +1.62%. The US500 index is up 0.65%, and the US100 gains 0.90%.

  • The main driving force behind today’s gains are technology companies, especially shares of Nvidia and Broadcom.

  • Alongside the stock market, the U.S. dollar is also gaining, currently the strongest currency among the G10. The USDIDX index rises 0.55% today. The EURUSD currency pair drops 0.55% to 1.1377.

  • White House Press Secretary Leavitt confirmed tomorrow as the final deadline for submitting trade offers from U.S. partners. Leavitt remains optimistic about potential trade deals.

  • Hims & Hers is rising today following news of a planned acquisition of the European platform ZAVA. The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its global operations.

  • Defense sector investment plans proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Stramer have driven BAE Systems shares to new all-time highs today, extending the company’s steady upward trend.

  • U.S. factory orders surprised with a lower reading today, although this was offset by stronger JOLTS labor market data. It’s also worth remembering that order data is very volatile, so its impact on asset valuations tends to be relatively limited.

  • The Caixin PMI index for China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly dropped to 48.3 points, despite expectations of a rise to 50.7 points and a previous reading of 50.4.

  • The strengthening of the dollar against the AUD is triggered by the RBA Minutes release. The RBA is ready to cut interest rates by 50 basis points if economic turmoil arises due to the trade war and global recession.

  • Precious metals are declining amid Wall Street euphoria. Gold is down today.

  • Bitcoin is attempting to recover losses and end the recent correction. The price of the largest cryptocurrency is up 0.06% today to 106,000 USD.

  • Institutional investors’ attention is also starting to shift toward Ethereum amid the potential SEC approval for ETF instruments that include staking. Ethereum is up 0.40% today to 2,620 USD. However, the price still remains about 45% below all-time highs.

Share:
Back

Market News

05.06.2025
07:51

Economic calendar: Markets brace for NFP and ECB decision (05.06.2025)

After the warning signal from the U.S. labor market in the form of exceptionally weak ADP data, investors’ attention shifts to today’s NFP...

 06:55

Morning wrap (05.06.2025)

Volatility on Wall Street remained limited yesterday, as investors refrained from risky moves ahead of today’s employment data release (NFP)....
04.06.2025
19:11

Daily summary: Moderate gains on Wall Street after US macro data

U.S. private sector employment below expectations Private sector employment rose by just 37,000 in May reaching its lowest figure in more than two...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits