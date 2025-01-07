Daily summary: market selloff driven by strong ISM data; NATGAS drops 6% 📌

Today on Wall Street, we see a reversal of yesterday's positive sentiment. Investors are selling off stocks in response to better-than-expected ISM data and a strong JOLTS labor market report from the U.S.

At the time of publication, the US500 and US2000 indices are down 0.70%, while the US100 is trading 1.33% lower at 21,490 points. The declines are driven by a 4% drop in Nvidia and a 3% decrease in Tesla shares. Weakness in the semiconductor sector is also evident with a 3% pullback in Taiwan Semiconductors' shares.

The dollar resumes its upward trend after a brief pause yesterday. The USDIDX index is up 0.25% today, reaching 108.320 points. EURUSD is down 0.30% to 1.03580, while USDJPY gains 0.11% to 157.770.

The U.S. ISM Services PMI and JOLTS reports exceeded expectations, strengthening the U.S. dollar and weighing on market sentiment. U.S. ISM Services PMI (December): 54.1 (Forecast: 53.5, Previous: 52.1)

54.1 (Forecast: 53.5, Previous: 52.1) JOLTS Report (November): 8.098M (Forecast: 7.74M, Previous: 7.744M)

Donald Trump emphasized all his campaign promises during today's interview, supporting the dollar's performance and raising concerns about U.S. protectionist policies.

A strong selloff reaction to the publication was particularly driven by the very high ISM price index reading, which surged to its highest value since the beginning (64.4; Forecast: 57.5, Previous: 58.2), signaling a potential return of price pressures.

Thomas Barkin from the Fed stated that the Fed remains determined to bring inflation down to its 2% target, with limited prospects for rate cuts in 2025.

Donald Trump said the Fed's policy is currently too restrictive, but the dollar did not react to his comments. EURUSD fell 0.2%, retreating below 1.04, while yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose nearly 6 basis points to 4.68%.

Following Trump's speech from Mar-a-Lago, Kalshi's prediction market is pricing in an 80% chance of aggressive tariffs targeting China within the first 48 hours of Trump's administration.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang assured investors that demand continues to exceed available supply and that Blackwell chip production is on schedule. Nvidia also sees significant opportunities in so-called AI agents, but investors are taking profits today, possibly partially due to concerns about potential further export restrictions under the new administration.

Natural gas futures are down over 6% today amid declining heating demand in the United States. Crude oil is gaining around 1% for both Brent and WTI.