Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily Summary: Markets in Euphoria after Trump delays Tariffs by 90 days

6:46 PM 9 April 2025

  • Markets experienced extreme volatility with the  US500 swinging from a 4.7% plunge at open to a 3.4% surge before settling at +7%, while the US30 rose 6% and US100 gained 8%. 

  • Trump's tariffs are officially implemented with 104% duties on Chinese goods, 20% on EU, 24% on Japan, 46% on Vietnam, and other levies across 180+ countries. China immediately escalated by raising its retaliatory tariffs from 34% to 84%, effective April 10.

  • EU approves countermeasures worth approximately €20 billion, with implementation beginning April 15. The European Commission stated the tariffs "can be suspended at any time" should the U.S. agree to a "fair and balanced negotiated outcome."

  • Trump advocates buying the dip, posting "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!" on Truth Social, adding "BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!"

  • Nvidia gets reprieve on China exports as the Trump administration reversed plans to restrict sales of H20 AI chips to China after CEO Jensen Huang attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner last week. Nvidia reportedly promised new U.S. investments in AI data centers in exchange.

  • Delta Air Lines withdraws full-year guidance as CEO Ed Bastian warns Americans are behaving as if they're in a recession. "If that continues and we don't get resolution soon, we will probably end up in a recession," Bastian told CNBC, citing stalled corporate and domestic leisure travel since late February.

  • Wall Street executives sound recession alarms with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon saying a downturn is "probably" coming, while Delta's Bastian described the situation as "uncharted, unprecedented uncertainty" that was "self-inflicted."

  • Oil crashes to four-year low with Brent crude falling below $60 per barrel and WTI near $57, hitting levels not seen since 2021. Energy consultant Amrita Sen warned prices could trade "with a five-handle, perhaps even with a four-handle" as global demand concerns mount.

  • Goldman Sachs warns recession risks not fully priced in, noting that "among common recession gauges, only the VIX is at levels associated with past recession peaks." Analysts predict "a high chance that we continue to push toward full recession pricing."

  • Tech sector stabilizes on dip buying as Alphabet reaffirmed plans to invest $75 billion in AI technologies despite tariff turmoil. Tesla jumped over 4% after Benchmark added it to its buy list, while Apple attempted to snap a four-day losing streak.

  • Senate confirms Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel with a 52-44 vote largely along party lines, installing the staunch pro-Israel conservative in the high-profile diplomatic post amid the Gaza war and complicated by new U.S. tariffs.

Share:
Back

Market News

11.04.2025
15:02

BREAKING: UoM US consumer sentiments prelim much lower, inflation expectations surge 📉

University Michigan Sentiment Prelim: 50.8 (Forecast 53.8, Previous 57.0) University Michigan Condition Prelim: 56.5 (Forecast 60.8, Previous 63.8) University...

 13:31

BREAKING: US PPI report much lower than expected. US100 gains

US PPI YoY (in March): 2.7% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.2%) US PPI MoM: -0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%) US  Core PPI YoY (in March):...

 13:03

BlackRock with a new AUM record, although results are disappointing 📊

BlackRock (BLK.US) reported its Q1 2025 results, which came in slightly below expectations. These results do not yet include the market panic that emerged...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits