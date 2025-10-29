Daily summary: Powell is pushing the dollar higher. Now it’s time for Big Tech earnings. 📄

-
The Fed decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75–4.00%, in line with market expectations.
-
During the press conference, Powell indicated that the December decision is not certain, and FOMC members remain strongly divided. Following his comments, EURUSD fell below 1.1600.
-
Market attention now shifts back to Wall Street, where Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms will report their quarterly earnings after the cash session closes.
-
The Trump administration committed to spending over $80 billion on the purchase of Westinghouse nuclear reactors. The U.S. government may obtain about 8% ownership in the company once certain profit thresholds are met, and an IPO could take place if its valuation exceeds $30 billion by 2029.
-
Cameco (CCJ.US), the world’s second-largest uranium producer, has gained over 20% in two sessions. The company holds 49% of Westinghouse, while the remaining 51% is owned by Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable Partners.
-
After the announcement, shares of U.S.-listed uranium companies broadly rallied — Denison Mines, Uranium Energy Corp, Ur-Energy, and Uranium Royalty Corp gained between 5% and 20%.
-
Nvidia gains 2.70% to $206 per share, with its market capitalization surpassing $5 trillion for the first time in history — making it the first company ever to cross this symbolic threshold.
-
U.S. oil inventories fell by 6.858 million barrels, compared to expectations for a 1.2 million increase and a 0.961 million decrease previously. The sharp drop reflects a significant decline in imports (down nearly 1 million barrels per day) alongside a slight rebound in exports.
-
The Bank of Canada decided to cut rates to 2.25%, matching market expectations. Governor Tiff Macklem noted that tariff-related risks to economic growth are materializing in the real economy.
-
Meta Platforms (META.US) will release its Q3 FY2025 earnings report today. The company’s advertising business remains its main growth engine. The market expects double-digit growth in both volume and revenue, with FactSet and Bloomberg consensus pointing to $49.5 billion in quarterly revenue.
-
Alphabet will also report earnings after the close. Forecasts suggest revenue between $99.5–99.7 billion, representing ~13% year-over-year growth.
-
For Microsoft, markets expect revenue around $75.5 billion, up ~14% y/y, with EPS at $3.66. The performance of Copilot and cloud services will be key.
-
Boeing (BA.US) falls 3.40% after disappointing quarterly results. The improvement was weaker than expected, though it doesn’t signal operational deterioration. Performance remains uneven, but a solid production base and order backlog provide grounds for cautious optimism. The main negative highlight was a $4.9 billion loss linked to delays in the 777X aircraft program.
-
Australia’s inflation rose to 3.5% from 3.0%, above expectations of 3.1% y/y. The increase reduces the likelihood of further RBA rate cuts. AUDUSD traded above 0.6600 today.
-
Sweden’s Q3 GDP beat expectations at +2.4% y/y (vs. 1.6% expected, 1.4% prior).
-
Spain’s Q3 GDP grew 2.8% y/y, below expectations of 3.0%, compared to 3.1% previously, confirming signs of a slowdown, also reflected in retail sales.
-
U.S. oil inventories fell sharply by 6.86 million barrels last week, far exceeding expectations for a minor drop. Refined product inventories also declined notably — the largest total drawdown since January 2024 — driven by lower imports and reduced refinery throughput.
-
WTI crude is up 0.7% today, though gains briefly exceeded 1% after the inventory report.
-
A strong rebound is also visible in gold and silver. Gold rises 1.0%, hovering just below $4,000, while silver gains over 1.3%, trading just under $48. The rally has been partly trimmed following the Fed press conference.
-
Since yesterday, silver has shown notable strength, potentially linked to record-high copper prices, which exceeded $11,000 due to global mining disruptions. It’s worth noting that silver is often extracted as a byproduct of copper mining.
-
The meeting between U.S. President Trump and President Xi is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time in Korea (3:00 a.m. CET). It is expected to last up to four hours — a shorter meeting could imply a disappointing outcome or the formal signing of pre-agreed matters. However, given ongoing structural trade imbalances, a brief meeting appears unlikely to deliver a lasting resolution.
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
Fed members comment on US economy 🗽US dollar gains