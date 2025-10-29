Read more
6:33 PM · 29 October 2025

FED Powell Conference (LIVE)

A conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has just begun. Below are the most important comments made by the banker:

  • Inflation remains somewhat elevated.
  • Disinflation in services continues.
  • Fed's Powell: I estimate total PCE and core PCE rose 2.8%.
  • Available evidence suggests layoffs, hiring remain low.
  • Labor demand has clearly softened.
  • The shutdown will weigh on economic activity while it persists, but should reverse when it ends.
  • Prior to the shutdown, data showed that growth may be on a firmer trajectory.
  • Data available suggests outlook for employment, inflation has not changed much since the September meeting.
  • December cut is not for sure, far from it.
  • Strongly differing views at meeting about how to proceed.
  • Further reduction at December not a foregone conclusion.
  • Fed's Powell: We haven't made a decision about December.
  • Fed's Powell: Today's cut was risk management, going forward is a different thing.
  • Traders pare bets on a December Fed rate cut, now see 71% chance, down from 90% previously.
  • Fed's Powell: For today's rate cut, a strong, solid vote, and the strongly differing views were really about the future.

Markets moved into sell-off mode following Powell’s comments, which cast doubt on another 25 bp rate cut in December. The U.S. dollar is strengthening sharply, while equity indices are edging lower.

 

 

31 October 2025, 7:08 PM

Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
31 October 2025, 4:33 PM

Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
31 October 2025, 4:23 PM

Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
31 October 2025, 3:26 PM

Fed members comment on US economy 🗽US dollar gains

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits