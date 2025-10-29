EURUSD falls below 1.16 after Fed 💵

Read more
During the press conference, Powell noted that discussions among FOMC members were intense, with significant differences of opinion. He emphasized that the decision on a December rate cut is not predetermined. While the statement itself could be seen as dovish, especially given the end of QT, the uncertainty surrounding the December meeting led to dollar strengthening. The market now shows the probability of a December cut falling to around 70%, down from 90% previously.

After Powell cast doubt on a December rate cut, markets turned more cautious. Equity indices saw declines between 0.50% and 1.00%, while the dollar strengthened sharply. The EURUSD pair dropped 0.50%, falling back below the 1.1600 level.

 

 

