Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Tech stocks rebound, dollar dominates, gold pulls back (21.03.2025)

6:50 PM 21 March 2025

  • U.S. indices have recovered most of the losses from today’s opening. The Nasdaq is trading flat, the DJIA is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 falls 0.3%, and the Russell 2000 loses the most (-0.5%). The fear index, VIX, is up nearly 1.3% today.

  • Donald Trump has announced "flexibility" regarding the retaliatory tariffs planned for early April.

  • John Williams of the Fed sees no risks of uncertainty in U.S. inflation expectations, describing the latest data from the University of Michigan as an outlier.

  • Boeing (BA.US) shares are up more than 5% after the company secured a strategic Pentagon contract for the new U.S. F-47 fighter jet, valued at $20 billion.

  • Today’s Wall Street session brings another attempt to improve sentiment around Tesla (TSLA.US). The company’s shares are rebounding 4% today after U.S. indices pared losses following Trump’s comments.

  • Europe closed the week with declines. Almost all indices on the Old Continent experienced corrections (German DAX: -0.47%, French CAC40: -0.63%, British FTSE 100: -0.63%, Italian FTSE MIB: -0.39%, Swiss SMI: -0.17%), except for Spain’s IBX35, which added 0.33%.

  • "Everything points to another rate cut in April," commented Yannis Stournaras, one of the dovish members of the ECB.

  • Shares of International Airlines Group (IAG.UK) fell nearly 2% during today’s session after Heathrow Airport was forced to suspend air traffic for the entire day due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport.

  • Gold and other precious metals are losing significant value today as Triple Witching Day increases volatility (trading volumes), encouraging profit-taking after a strong Q1 rally.

  • Brend and WTI crude oil futures tick slighlty up today (0.21% nad 0.29 respectively), while NATGAS contract slip 0.7%.

  • The forex market was dominated by the U.S. dollar today, which strengthened against almost all G10 currencies (USDIDX: +0.26%). The biggest depreciations were seen in Antipodean currencies (AUDUSD: -0.43%, NZDUSD: -0.38%), followed by the British pound (GBPUSD: -0.34%) and the Japanese yen (USDJPY: +0.32%). EURUSD is down for the third consecutive day (-0.26%), dropping to 1.0823.

  • Market sentiment is mixed. Bitcoin is trading flat intraday, while Ethereum is down nearly 0.4%.

Share:
Back

Market News

21.03.2025
17:51

Big Tech fuels Wall Street recovery at the end of the week 📈

Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President...

 15:56

EURUSD ticks down on dovish comments from ECB. Another cut in April?

"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream. Stournaras’...

 15:26

BREAKING: Boeing surges 5% as company wins next-generation US jet fighter program; Lockheed Martin down 5%

Boeing (BA.US) shares surged more than 5% after the company won a strategic Pentagon contract for a new U.S. fighter jet, valued at $20 billion. Lockheed...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits