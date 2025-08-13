Read more

BREAKING: Polish GDP data confirms analysts' forecasts

9:00 AM 13 August 2025

Key data:

  • Polish GDP (q/q, Q2): 0,8% (forecast: 1.0%, previous: 0.7%)
  • Polish GDP (y/y, Q2): 3,4% (forecast: 3.4%, previous: 3.2%)

Economic growth data for Poland in the second quarter of 2025 confirmed market expectations. GDP increased by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, slightly below the forecast of 0.9%, but clearly higher than the previous quarter’s 0.7%. On an annual basis, growth amounted to 3.4%, perfectly in line with forecasts and slightly higher than the 3.2% recorded in the previous quarter.

The slight slowdown in quarterly growth indicates a moderate pace of economic development, which nevertheless remains stable. This reading did not bring major surprises, resulting in a limited reaction from investors. The Polish zloty remained stable against major currencies.

The market appears to accept this outcome as confirmation of moderate but steady economic growth, providing the National Bank of Poland with grounds to continue its current monetary policy. In the near future, attention will focus on upcoming macroeconomic data, especially regarding inflation and industrial sector activity.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Source: xStation5

