Daily Summary: The Two Faces of AI – Market Fuel and Costly Burden

📈 Stock Market – Market Situation and Tech Sector

The Wall Street session opened with modest declines due to a waiting phase regarding developments in the Middle East; however, shortly before 8:00 PM, U.S. indexes are gaining some value.

Confusion prevails in the markets regarding peace talks – Iranian media reported a halt in communication exchanges with the U.S. due to Israeli military actions in Lebanon and the threat of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that talks are still progressing rapidly and a deal covering Iran's nuclear program is possible.

In recent minutes, a post by Donald Trump appeared on Truth Social, stating that "it is untrue that the United States and Iran have broken contact."

Alphabet (Google) announced a massive plan to raise $80 billion for AI infrastructure development (including $10 billion from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway fund), but the company's shares fell by about 2.4%, which investors interpreted as proof of the immense costs of the AI "arms race."

Shares of Marvell Technology surged by nearly 30% after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang suggested that Marvell could be the next company valued at one trillion dollars.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported record quarterly results driven by demand for AI data center servers, sending its stock price up by over 21%.

Anthropic, the creator of the Claude bot, filed a confidential initial public offering (IPO) application, outpacing rival OpenAI in this step.