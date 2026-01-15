Daily summary: Wall Street climbs, oil slides 🗽 Is a stronger dollar weighing on Bitcoin?

-
During the European session, gains dominated, with the DAX and the FTSE closing 0.26% and 0.54% higher, respectively. France’s CAC40 fell by more than 0.4%. Shares of ASML jumped over 6% following strong earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, while luxury giant Richemont slipped nearly 2.5% despite solid results.
Stock indices are moving higher, with Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures standing out with a gain of more than 1% toward the 26,000 mark, driven by strong advances in the semiconductor sector. S&P 500 (US500) futures are up 0.7%.
Shares of BlackRock surge more than 6% after world-largest investment company reported higher than expected EPS and revenues with record AUM above $14 billion. Goldman Sachs also gains after Q4 earnings, the stock is higher 4% today, while Morgan Stanley shares are up only 0,2% despite solid report.
US macro data point to a broadly USD-supportive backdrop. Both export and import prices rose month-on-month, while the regional activity gauges from Philadelphia and New York blew past market expectations. Comments from Fed officials Bostic and Goolsbee also suggest the Fed views the labor market as stable, which reduces pressure for rate cuts.
US Export Prices m/m: 0.5% (forecast: 0%, prior: 0%)
US Import Prices m/m: 0.4% (forecast: -0.2%, prior: 0%)
US Initial Jobless Claims: 198k (forecast: 215k, prior: 208k, revised: 207k)
US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.884M (forecast: 1.897M, prior: 1.914M, revised: 1.903M)
Philly Fed Business Index (US): 12.6 (forecast: -1.35, prior: -10.2, revised: -8.8)
NY Fed Manufacturing Index (Empire State): 7.7 (forecast: 1, prior: -3.90, revised: -3.7)
The US dollar has posted another solid session. EUR/USD is down nearly 0.3% today, easing toward the 1.16 area, where a potentially important technical support level sits—namely the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200) on the daily chart, a level that was respected twice in the second half of 2025.
- Solid results from Taiwan’s TSMC, which posted 35% y/y revenue growth, have boosted investor optimism. KLA Corp shares are up nearly 9% following positive comments from Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley regarding demand for memory chips.
- Oil prices are down almost 3% today after Donald Trump reportedly called off a strike on Iran at the last minute and suggested the US may hold back from launching an attack. Brent crude (OIL) is down nearly 3% and remains below $64 per barrel, giving back part of the earlier rebound.
- US Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rebounding after an initial bearish reaction to EIA data, which showed inventories falling by 71 billion cubic feet (bcf) versus expectations for a 91 bcf draw, following an even larger 119 bcf decline in the previous report.
- Bitcoin is down nearly 1% today, slipping below $96,000 despite solid gains on Wall Street. Bitcoin ETFs from BlackRock and Fidelity saw combined net inflows of around $770m yesterday, while Ethereum ETFs attracted $175m in net inflows. On-chain data point to improving spot demand and reduced selling by long-term holders, although options markets remain relatively cautious.
- According to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, Trump is expected to make a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair in the coming weeks and wants lower costs for servicing credit card debt offered by US companies.
