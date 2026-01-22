Daily summary: Wall Street, precious metals and EURUSD surge📈Bitcoin under pressure

- After a strong session across European equities, where the DAX gained more than 1.2% - Wall Street indices are also higher today. The Nasdaq 100 is up nearly 1%, supported by a 4.5% jump in Meta Platforms shares after Jefferies reiterated a “Buy” recommendation. The S&P 500 is adding almost 0.8%.
- US macro data delivered no major surprises. GDP (QoQ) came in at 4.4% versus 4.3% expected, while initial jobless claims rose from 198k to 200k well below the market’s 208k forecast. PCE inflation matched expectations at 2.8% YoY, and personal spending and income prints were also broadly in line.
- Precious metals are enjoying another strong session and quickly returned to gains after yesterday’s dip. Gold is up nearly 1.5% and has moved above $4,900 per ounce, while silver is rising more than 3% above $95 per ounce—both metals are printing fresh all-time highs.
- EURUSD surges today, rebounding from 1.166 to 1.174 amid weakening US dollar. Pension fund managers in Northern Europe say the risk premium for holding US assets has risen due to debt and geopolitical concerns, and they intend to remain cautious. Trump warned of significant financial retaliation if Europe begins selling US assets such as Treasuries.
- Natural gas has paused after its recent surge, despite a larger-than-expected EIA storage draw. Oil pulled back after an EIA report showed strong builds in gasoline and crude inventories, and it is currently holding around $64 per barrel.
-
Crude Oil Inventories (EIA): +3.602M bbl (forecast: -0.108M, previous: +3.391M)
-
Gasoline Inventories (EIA): +5.977M bbl (forecast: +1.466M, previous: +8.977M)
-
Distillate Inventories (EIA): +3.348M bbl (forecast: 0M, previous: -0.029M)
-
Cushing Crude Inventories (EIA): +1.478M bbl (previous: +0.745M)
-
Natural Gas Storage (EIA): -120 bcf (forecast: -98 bcf, previous: -71 bcf)
- Greenland’s prime minister said the country has not yet seen any details of a potential agreement with the US and called the White House tone “unacceptable,” while adding that Denmark and Greenland remain open to discussions on defense. Kaja Kallas also said she still does not know what would be included in any deal involving Greenland. Trump stated that he would not pay anyone for Greenland.
- A meeting between Zelensky and Trump produced no breakthrough, though both sides described it as positive. Ukraine reportedly finalized the text of an agreement with the Americans ahead of a visit by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Moscow; both diplomats are heading to the Kremlin for two days of talks. In Davos, Zelensky said Europe is not engaging strongly enough in efforts toward peace and lacks decisiveness, arguing the continent needs a strong Ukraine and urging leaders to make “bold decisions.” White House special envoy Steve Witkoff said the Ukraine issue has seen major progress and is approaching a finish line.
- Crypto sentiment remains weak. Bitcoin has fallen below $90,000 and has been unable to recover recent losses, while Ripple is down nearly 2%. On the BTC chart, reclaiming $90,000 and $92,000 (the EMA50 and EMA200) looks key for a positive momentum restart. The last rebound leg met resistance near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the October sell-off, close to $97,000, and BTC is now testing the lower boundary of its price channel.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Precious metals madness 🚨SILVER breaks through $101 and rises 5%❗
Cocoa crashes 7% 📉
Market overview: PMI shapes European markets🚨
Silver surged 40% in January moving toward $100 per ounce📈