Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Wall Street reduces gains amid potential Israeli response to recent Iranian rocket attacks 🔴

6:58 PM 8 October 2024

  • U.S. indices reduce gains from the first part of the day following reports of a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, specifically a potential Israeli response to recent Iranian rocket attacks, i.e., an attack on energy facilities according to information provided to NBC by the American administration.

  • Oil quickly rebounds from around $76.5 to nearly $78 USD after these reports, and some of the gains on Wall Street have been erased. Nvidia stock is still gaining over 3%; sentiment in the software industry is very positive today.

  • The US100 technology companies index gains the most to 20,200 points, i.e., about 1.00%. The US500 gains 0.58% to 5,780 points, while the small-cap companies index US2000 is trading without significant changes.

  • The gains on the US100 index are supported by the semiconductor sector, especially by Nvidia shares, which are up 3.20% today. The better sentiment on stocks can be attributed to information indicating sustained significant demand for the company's chips, including new Blackwell chips. Equally impressive gains are recorded by Palantir (PLTR.US) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US).

  • Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose today to 4.3%, the dollar extended gains, putting pressure on precious metals. Silver loses nearly 4%, and gold over 1%.

  • The trade balance for the current period amounted to -$70.4 billion, slightly better than the estimated -$70.6 billion. Last month's trade deficit was revised from -$78.8 billion to -$78.9 billion. The goods trade deficit improved to -$94.22 billion from -$102.8 billion in the previous month, while the services surplus increased slightly to $24.4 billion. The trade deficit with China for August amounted to -$27.88 billion compared to -$30.12 billion in July.

  • Chinese stock indices had a very weak session, with CHN.cash losing over 10%, after today's conference of Chinese policymakers disappointed investors' expectations, casting doubt on the sustainability of further gains in the Chinese stock market.

  • Regulators indicated that the economy is on track for 5% GDP growth but cast doubt on whether short-term stimulus measures will translate into demand, and did not provide assurance of further, highly anticipated fiscal stimuli.

  • The European session passed today in mixed moods, with significant losses in shares of resource and fashion companies, which had recently been gaining strongly on the wave of optimism related to China. Swatch and Kering shares recorded declines of 7% and 5% respectively; however, Hermes recovered initial losses and closed near neutral levels.

  • Cotton contracts rebound above $72 per bale, after a more than 3% sell-off driven by a strong dollar, declines in China, and lower oil prices.

  • Bitcoin recorded several strong volatility spikes but is still trading around $63,000 USD; the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market remains mixed.

Share:
Back

Market News

09.10.2024
13:39

Rio Tinto to acquire Arcadium Lithium 📢

As previously reported, Rio Tinto (RIO.UK) has decided to acquire Arcadium Lithium (ALTM.US). The transaction is expected to be conducted entirely for...

 13:02

💲USDIDX gains 0.25% ahead of FOMC minutes

The FOMC Minutes will be one of the most important events of today's session, although it cannot be ruled out that the tone for financial markets will...

 12:47

Bayer drops 7% as Washington court will review another case alleging Monsanto products

Shares of top-German, pharmaceutical and chemical giant, Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) fell today the most since March, as Washington state court will review a case...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 10 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 16 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 9 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
_ga cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 10 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 9 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 8 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 9 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 17 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 9 October 2026
_gid cc 10 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_omappvp cc 21 September 2035
_omappvs cc 9 October 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 7 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 9 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 9 October 2026
guest_id cc 9 October 2026
muc_ads cc 9 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 7 April 2025
MSPTC cc 3 November 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
personalization_id cc 9 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator