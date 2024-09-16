Read more
XTB Online Trading

DE40: DAX selling pressure intensifies near the ATH 🔔

10:34 AM 16 September 2024

The German DAX index is recording slight declines in the first part of the day, losing 0.25% to 18,650 points. However, the levels at which the index is currently positioned are close to historical highs, just below 18,900 points. The broader European market session is also relatively unchanged. The biggest gains are seen in indices in Spain, France, and Italy (0.20-0.30%), while the largest declines are occurring in Austria and Poland (0.80-0.90%).

Volatility in the first part of the day was partly limited by the fact that markets in Japan and China remain closed due to a holiday. However, as we approach the U.S. cash session opening, more significant moves are becoming visible. Today, we are particularly observing declines in the U.S. dollar, which is being sold off by investors anticipating the first interest rate cut at Wednesday's meeting.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

DAX (D1 interval)

The German index is down 0.25% today, though this is minor considering the last three bullish sessions before the weekend. Currently, bulls need approximately a 1.00% of gains to retest the upper boundary of the consolidation channel at 18,900 points. This level has been tested multiple times in recent months, and a decisive break could indicate potential for much larger gains. On the downside, the key support level to defend is around 18,400 points.

Company News

Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) is down 1.00%, and investor sentiment toward the German automaker remains unfavorable. Volkswagen expects an equally challenging second half of 2024 after a relatively good first half of the year. "We are aware that many markets are currently cooling," said Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, at the IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover. "The second half of the year will be difficult."

Rexel (RXL.FR) shares are up more than 10.00% on Monday after the company announced it had rejected a takeover offer of around $9.4 billion from billionaire Brad Jacobs' company QXO (QXO.O). The offer valued the company at between 28.00 and 28.40 euros per share, compared to the current price of around 25.20 euros, and was deemed by Rexel's board to undervalue the company.

UniCredit (UCG.IT) CEO Andrea Orcel has expressed support for a merger with Commerzbank (CBK.DE). According to Orcel, the merger of the two banks could create significant added value for all stakeholders and result in a much stronger competitor in the German banking market. The institutions have little overlap, and this would create a bank that "complements each other well geographically and is very well-balanced in terms of retail and corporate business."

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator