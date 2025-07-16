DE40: Europeans stocks recover from early trading losses (16.07.2025)

The European markets have been quite volatile, with an early panic driven by weak results from Dutch chipmaker ASML, followed by a steady recovery. Most of the major indices are currently trading in the green (DAX: +0.37%, FTSE 100: +0.28%, FTSE MIB: +0.24%, IBX35: +0.58%, SMI: +0.4%), with the exception of French CAC40, trading flat after the proposition of 2026 budget featuring austerity measures.

The telecoms and financial institutions are the best performers during today’s session, counterbalancing the overall weakness of tech stocks (with the major exception of German giant SAP, currently up 1.1%). Healthcare and energy extend gains.

Regarding political news we have new advances in German fiscal expansion. Germany has agreed with the European Commission on a multi-year fiscal plan allowing increased investment through 2029 while committing to tighter spending afterward. Using flexibility in the EU’s revised fiscal rules, Germany will boost spending on infrastructure, security, and defense in the short term, then slow expenditure growth. The plan balances investment, structural reforms, and fiscal consolidation, aiming for sustainable public finances and economic growth, with Cabinet approval expected soon.

Volatility in Euro Stoxx 600 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

Today’s performance of DAX-listed companies. Source: xStation5

DE40 (H4)

DAX futures have fully recovered their early losses and are currently trading 0.45% above yesterday’s close. Buyers stepped in just below the 100-period exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple) after the price reached the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The contract is now approaching a key resistance near the 30-period EMA (EMA30, light purple). A break above the recently tested 24,330–24,380 range could spark a rally toward record highs. Otherwise, we may see the price consolidate within the current range defined by these EMAs.

Source: xStation5

Company news: