Read more
XTB Online Trading

DE40: Luxury stocks are driving bullish sentiment in Europe 📈

10:44 AM 24 September 2024
  • German DAX breaks new ATH
  • Fashion leads growth in Europe
  • DHL on the wave of the management statement

General market situation:

Monday's session on European stock markets brings good sentiment among investors. The German DAX is currently gaining 0.78%. The British FTSE 100 adds 0.31%. At the same time, the French CAC40 is gaining 1.5% and is the leader thanks to powerful gains in the fashion sector. The DAX broke out to new historical highs today. Investors' attention is turning today to companies closely linked to China, where, on the wave of new stimulus measures introduced by the PBoC, expectations of a better situation on the global market are growing.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Volatility currently observed on the broad European market. Source: xStation

The German benchmark DE40 is trading close to 0.40% higher during Tuesday's session. The index based on futures is reaching new historical highs today. It seems that the key support points for the broad upward trend remain the zones of recent peaks and the 50-day EMA (blue line on the chart). Source: xStation

News:

Tuesday's session is marked by a powerful rebound in the quotations of all companies strongly linked to the Chinese market. First of all, fashion, which is largely dependent on the demand of Chinese consumers, is doing well. The largest increases currently belong to those companies that, in percentage terms, most depend on this region for their sales. We are talking primarily about Hermes (RMS.FR), which is gaining 4.6%, and Richemont (CFR.CH), which is adding 4.5%.

Source: xStation

Illustrative values ​​of sales exposure of individual brands in China. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

The “stimulus” measures announced by the PBoC at the Beijing conference are also boosting sentiment around cyclically driven assets, such as container shipping stocks like Maersk (MAERSKB.DK), Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE), ZIM (ZIM.US) and bulk carrier operators like Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK.US), which is up almost 4% in pre-market trading in the US. Mining stocks like Polish KGHM (KGH.PL) are also doing very well.

The automotive sector is also seeing a rebound. Source: xStation

Deutsche Post (DHL.DE) said it plans to distribute at least 40% of its net profit to shareholders and that it is on track to meet its full-year targets. The company has bought back 2.8 billion euros ($3.11 billion) of shares under its current share buyback program so far, it said. In March, the company increased its program from €1 billion to €4 billion and extended it to 2025. The company aims to achieve a 50% increase in revenue by 2030 compared to 2023 by creating standalone corporate entities for its postal and parcel services in Germany. The company’s shares are currently gaining 1.5%.

Other news from individual DAX companies. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...

 07:32

BREAKING: CPI in Switzerland lower than expected

CPI in Switzerland for September (y/y): Actual: 0.8% Forecast: 1% Previously: 1.1% CPI in Switzerland for September (m/m): Actual: -0.3% Forecast:...

 07:32

Economic calendar: Services PMI data in focus

Hang Seng sees technical correction after sizable upward momentum  Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe ower opening...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator