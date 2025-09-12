DE40: Markets in Europe are awaiting the Federal Reserve's decision.

European financial markets are experiencing a wave of pessimism today. Futures on the DE40 index are down more than 0.4%, while the EU50 is declining by over 0.8%. FRA40 and ITA40 futures are also underperforming, with losses of approximately 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. The market is reacting to today’s inflation reading from Germany and anticipation ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

German data show consumer inflation (CPI) rose by 2.2% year-over-year, in line with forecasts, and by 0.1% month-over-month, also matching expectations. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased by 2.1% y/y and 0.1% m/m. Although inflation remains stable, investors may fear that further price increases could influence the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decisions.

In the context of monetary policy expectations, investors are eagerly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision regarding interest rates. The Fed is expected to move towards further monetary easing, which could impact global financial markets.

Source: xStation5

Volatility Observed Across the Broader European Market

Source: xStation

The German DE40 index is down 0.4% during today’s session and is trading very close to a support level defined by the 100-day exponential moving average (orange curve on the chart). This area acts as a technical support, helping to limit further downside. However, market sentiment remains cautious, as the upcoming Federal Reserve decision next week may significantly impact global market sentiment, including European indices.

Source: xStation

Company News: