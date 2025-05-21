💲⏬Dollar Index Sheds 0.5%

Read more
6:06 PM 21 May 2025

Dollar Weakens Amid Anticipation of G7 Finance Ministers' Summit

Recent days have brought a renewed and pronounced weakening of the US dollar which is close to one-month low.  Investors are anxiously awaiting the G7 meeting, hoping for guidance on potential shifts in US currency policy. There is a prevailing market conviction that the United States may not only be amenable to a weaker dollar but could, in fact, be aiming for further depreciation of its currency to bolster exports and mitigate the effects of its trade deficit.

Several factors are weighing on the American currency. Firstly, there are mounting concerns regarding the state of US public finances. A burgeoning budget deficit and the recent credit rating downgrade are undermining confidence in the dollar as a global reserve currency. Investors are adopting an increasingly cautious approach to financing American debt, which is translating into a decline in the dollar's value. Given the recent flare-up in Middle Eastern tensions, it cannot be discounted that the dollar might not rally in the event of an escalation. Yields on US 10-year Treasury notes have reached 4.53%, nearing their highest levels since February. Nevertheless, should economic difficulties resurface in Europe, or if rising bond yields in Japan were to become a pressing issue for its government, the dollar could once again find favour among investors.

Returning to commercial matters, ongoing trade negotiations and currency discussions with Asian partners, such as South Korea and Japan, are being interpreted as signals that the United States may be informally countenancing a weaker currency. Consequently, the dollar is losing ground against other major currencies, and investors are reducing their exposure to American assets.

Geopolitical tensions, which have traditionally strengthened the dollar as a safe-haven asset, also remain a background consideration. Currently, however, other currencies, notably the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen, are appreciating amidst the prevailing uncertainty, placing additional downward pressure on the US currency. It is worth noting that the present G7 finance ministers' meeting in Canada is merely a prelude to the leaders' summit scheduled to be held in the same country in the middle of next month.

 

The Dollar Index is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its recent rally. Seasonality points to potential weakness until early February, followed by a rebound. The dollar is markedly oversold by speculators, mirroring conditions seen in the September-November period of last year. Source: xStation5

