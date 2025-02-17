Earnings calendar (17.02.2025): Arista Networks, Alibaba, Walmart 📊

From the perspective of U.S. companies, we are now halfway through the earnings season. So far, the overall picture of this season appears weaker compared to previous quarters in 2024. Out of the 383 S&P 500 companies that have already reported earnings, approximately 74% have beaten expectations, which is 4 percentage points lower than the average over the last four quarters.
This week, we will gain deeper insight into the U.S. retail sector. Walmart's earnings will be particularly interesting in light of the latest U.S. retail sales report, which came in lower than expected. Additionally, Arista Networks will release its results, and we will also see the earnings report from Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant. Below is a list of the most important earnings reports scheduled for this week:
Monday, February 17
- BHP Group Limited (BHP.US) - After
Tuesday, February 18
- Medtronic (MDT.US) - Before
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS.US) - After
- Baidu (BIDU.US) - Before
- Arista Networks (ANET.US) - After
Wednesday, February 19
- Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI.US) - Before
- HSBC Holdings (HSBC.UK)
Thursday, February 20
- Walmart (WMT.US) - Before
- Alibaba Group (BABA.US) - Before
- Booking Holdings (BKNG.US) - After
- Nu Holdings (NU.US) - After
- Copart (CPRT.US) - After
Friday, February 21
- NatWest Group plc (NWG.UK)