Earnings calendar (17.02.2025): Arista Networks, Alibaba, Walmart 📊

From the perspective of U.S. companies, we are now halfway through the earnings season. So far, the overall picture of this season appears weaker compared to previous quarters in 2024. Out of the 383 S&P 500 companies that have already reported earnings, approximately 74% have beaten expectations, which is 4 percentage points lower than the average over the last four quarters.

This week, we will gain deeper insight into the U.S. retail sector. Walmart's earnings will be particularly interesting in light of the latest U.S. retail sales report, which came in lower than expected. Additionally, Arista Networks will release its results, and we will also see the earnings report from Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant. Below is a list of the most important earnings reports scheduled for this week:

Monday, February 17

BHP Group Limited (BHP.US) - After

Tuesday, February 18

Medtronic (MDT.US) - Before

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS.US) - After

Baidu (BIDU.US) - Before

Arista Networks (ANET.US) - After

Wednesday, February 19

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI.US) - Before

HSBC Holdings (HSBC.UK)

Thursday, February 20

Walmart (WMT.US) - Before

Alibaba Group (BABA.US) - Before

Booking Holdings (BKNG.US) - After

Nu Holdings (NU.US) - After

Copart (CPRT.US) - After

Friday, February 21