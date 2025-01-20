Earnings calendar (20.01.2025): Netflix, P&G, J&J

The beginning of the week on the U.S. stock market is marked by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meaning the U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday. However, with last week's kickoff of earnings season for American companies, several significant reports are expected in the days ahead.
On Tuesday, investors' attention will primarily focus on Netflix, while Wednesday will bring results from companies such as P&G and Johnson & Johnson. On Thursday, General Electric will release its earnings. Below is a list of the most important publications scheduled for this week.
Monday:
No events
Tuesday:
Charles Schwab - Before market open
ProLogis - Before market open
3M - Before market open
Netflix - After market close
Capital One Financial - After market close
Wednesday:
P&G (Procter & Gamble) - Before market open
Abbott - Before market open
Progressive - Before market open
J&J (Johnson & Johnson) - After market close
Thursday:
General Electric - Before market open
Intuitive Surgical - After market close
Texas Instruments - After market close
Union Pacific - After market close
Elevance Health - After market close
Friday:
American Express - After market close
Verizon - After market close
NextEra Energy - After market close
Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., XTB Research