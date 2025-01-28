Earnings calendar (28.01.2025): Big Tech in the spotlight

This week will be filled with earnings reports from leading technology companies, which, given investors' nervous reaction yesterday to the release of DeepSeek's new AI model, could further increase market volatility. Today, companies such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing will announce their results. The most significant wave of key reports will come on Wednesday, when ASML, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla release their financial results. On Thursday, Apple will report its earnings, meaning that by the end of the week, four of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" companies will have published their financial results. Below is a list of the most important earnings reports for this week:
Monday:
- AT&T - Before Market
- SoFi Technologies - Before Market
Tuesday:
- SAP SE - Before Market
- RTX Corp - Before Market
- Boeing Company - Before Market
- Lockheed Martin - Before Market
- Stryker Corp - After Market
- Starbucks Corp - After Market
Wednesday:
- ASML Holding - Before Market
- T-Mobile US - Before Market
- Microsoft - After Market
- Meta Platforms - After Market
- Tesla - After Market
- ServiceNow - After Market
- IBM - After Market
Thursday:
- Mastercard Inc - Before Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific - Before Market
- Shell - Before Market
- Apple - After Market
- Visa - After Market
Friday:
- Exxon Mobil - Before Market
- AbbVie - Before Market
- Chevron - Before Market