Earnings Calendar (28.07.2025): Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft

The earnings season is entering a crucial phase with the release of results from four of the "Magnificent Seven" companies. Big Tech remains the primary driver of US stock market valuations, and with one of the main risks associated with a potential trade war between the US and Europe now reduced, investor attention will focus even more intensely on the companies' published results. On Wednesday after the market close Microsoft and Meta Platforms will show their results. Next day, on Thursday Apple and Amazon will release its quarterly earnings' reports.

Apart from Big Tech, investors will also be paying attention to the earnings of companies like Boeing, which, on the back of a series of international agreements and new orders, might decide to raise its forecasts. Procter & Gamble's results will provide an important signal about consumer demand amidst the tariffs' uncertainty that dominated Q2.

Given the growing interest in stablecoins, the results from dominant payment companies like Visa and Mastercard will also carefully watched.

The detailed earnings calendar is presented below:





Source: XTB Research