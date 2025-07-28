Read more

Earnings Calendar (28.07.2025): Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft

5:49 PM 28 July 2025

The earnings season is entering a crucial phase with the release of results from four of the "Magnificent Seven" companies. Big Tech remains the primary driver of US stock market valuations, and with one of the main risks associated with a potential trade war between the US and Europe now reduced, investor attention will focus even more intensely on the companies' published results. On Wednesday after the market close Microsoft and Meta Platforms will show their results. Next day, on Thursday Apple and Amazon will release its quarterly earnings' reports. 

Apart from Big Tech, investors will also be paying attention to the earnings of companies like Boeing, which, on the back of a series of international agreements and new orders, might decide to raise its forecasts. Procter & Gamble's results will provide an important signal about consumer demand amidst the tariffs' uncertainty that dominated Q2.

Given the growing interest in stablecoins, the results from dominant payment companies like Visa and Mastercard will also carefully watched.

The detailed earnings calendar is presented below:


Source: XTB Research 


 
Share:
Back

Market News

30.07.2025
14:45

BREAKING: BoC holds interest rates in line with expectations

Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for December: Actual: 2.75%; forecast 2.75%; previous 2.75%; Bank of Canada monetary policy...

 14:28

Will Meta Announce Record CAPEX? What Will the Social Media Giant's Results Show?

Meta is more than just a social media company. It is also an advertising behemoth and a company heavily invested in new technologies, encompassing not...

 13:32

BREAKING: US GDP surprises to the upside; USD gains

Annualized growth for Q2 (first reading): 3.0% (expected: 2.4%; previous: -0.5%) Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index (quarterly): 2.5%...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits