Alibaba sell-off extends amid White House national security concerns📌

Chinese technology giant Alibaba (BABA.US) has been identified as providing technological support for Chinese military “operations” targeting the United States, according to intelligence referenced in a White House national security memo. The memo — shared with the Financial Times — includes newly declassified “top secret” information detailing how the company supplies the People’s Liberation Army with capabilities that Washington views as a threat to U.S. security.

Despite reporting solid earnings, strong revenue performance, and ongoing advances in AI research, Alibaba’s share sell-off continues today as concerns mount over national security implications and the potential for heightened tensions in U.S.–China business relations. Alibaba has not yet commented on the allegations. The stock is down almost 25% since the all-time high in October 2025.