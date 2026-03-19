Read more
1:54 PM · 19 March 2026

ECB chair, Christine Lagarde press conference (LIVE)

The European Central Bank press conference is just beginning, led by President Christine Lagarde, who will comment on today’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Investors will be particularly focused on how the central bank is positioning itself in response to risks stemming from the war in the Middle East. Key remarks below:

  • Risks for the growth outlook is headed to the downside in the near term, driven by the Middle East war. Inflation risks are tilted to the upside.

  • Core inflation indicators are consistent with the 2% target

  • Swift adoption of digital euro legislation is essential

  • Any fiscal response to an energy shock should be temporary, targeted, and tailored

  • The war is disrupting commodity markets and weighing on confidence

  • Investment should increase. Economic growth is driven by the services sector

  • Russian war with the Ukraine is another source of the uncertainty

  • Defense spending will be the growth driver - larger than expected, also for the tech sector

  • Lower tariffs in the end and faster than expected stop of the Middle East escalation may lead to improving economy and inflation fall

20 March 2026, 7:08 AM

Economic Calendar: Inflation in Germany and Canada in the Spotlight
19 March 2026, 1:20 PM

BREAKING: ECB holds interest rates unchanged 📊EURUSD reacts
19 March 2026, 12:54 PM

US100 falls after strong US macro reports 🚩
19 March 2026, 6:54 AM

Economic Calendar: Series of Central Bank Decisions in Europe 🔔
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits