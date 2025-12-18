ECB conference (LIVE)

The ECB conference after the interest decision made today is about to begin. We will provide with you the most important comments made by President Lagarde regarding current economic situation, future forecasts etc.

In summary, Christine Lagarde's narrative remains neutral and reaffirms the current level of monetary policy in the Eurozone. The ECB expects a slightly more dynamic rebound in economic activity in the Eurozone, mainly due to greater consumer confidence, real wage growth, and a decline in the very conservative savings rate. The outlook for inflation, while stable, remains uncertain as rising pressure in services is offset by falling prices for goods. The EURUSD exchange rate retreated slightly after a strong breakout triggered by a much lower-than-expected US inflation reading.

Inflation in the euro area is expected to stabilize around 2% in the medium term, with forecasts revised up due to a slower decline in services inflation. Economic growth remains resilient, supported by strong private consumption and investment, while exports—especially in chemicals—have improved. The labor market is solid, but labor demand has weakened, and business investment remains subdued due to ongoing disruptions from trade adjustments. The ECB unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged, emphasizing that monetary policy remains appropriate amid high uncertainty, and markets now price in a 40% chance of a rate hike by March 2027. Risks to inflation and growth persist, with trade tensions easing but financial market sentiment fragile, and potential shocks could still impact both inflation and financial conditions.

