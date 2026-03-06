Read more
Economic Calendar - All Eyes on NFP (06.03.2026)

Today’s economic calendar features one of the most critical releases of the month: the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. Although market participants remain primarily focused on developments in the Middle East, a robust data set today could further dampen expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. It is worth noting that the previous NFP print surprised significantly to the upside despite pessimistic forecasts, and the most recent ADP report reached its highest level in several months.

Economic Calendar:

  • 10:00 AM (GMT) Eurozone – Q4 2025 GDP (Final): Est: 1.3% YoY (Prev: 1.4% YoY)

  • 1:30 PM (GMT) USA – Non-Farm Payrolls (Feb): Est: 60k (Prev: 130k)

  • 1:30 PM (GMT) USA – Unemployment Rate (Feb): Est: 4.3% (Prev: 4.3%)

  • 1:30 PM (GMT) USA – Average Hourly Earnings (Feb): Est: 3.7% YoY (Prev: 3.7% YoY)

  • 1:30 PM (GMT) USA – Retail Sales (Feb): Est: -0.3% MoM (Prev: 0.0% MoM)

  • 1:30 PM (GMT) USA – Core Retail Sales (Feb): Est: 0.1% MoM (Prev: 0.0% MoM)

6 March 2026, 1:30 PM

BREAKING: US100 ticks lower 📊US NFP report much weaker than expected
5 March 2026, 12:46 PM

ECB Minutes: Peak Impact of Euro Strength on Inflation Yet to Come 🇪🇺
5 March 2026, 7:44 AM

Economic calendar: Central banks vs global risks to inflation (05.03.2026)
4 March 2026, 3:20 PM

Strong Service ISM Reading as activity expanded most since 2022
