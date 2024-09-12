ECB Press Conference - 12 September 2024 (LIVE)

The ECB conference call on the Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate by 25 basis points has just begun, in line with analysts' expectations. Below, you can find the main points made by President Lagarde:

Appropriate to moderate degree of monetary policy restriction further

Inflation expected to pick up in latter part of the year

Recovery continuing to face some headwinds

Expect recovery to strengthen over time as wages rise

Demand for labor to moderate further

Overall labor cost growth is moderating

Profits partially offset higher labor costs

Euro-zone growth risks are tilted to downside

Financing costs remain restrictive

Credit growth sluggish amid weak demand

Inflation will drop to 2% in course of 2025

Must be resilient in our approach

Policy foot print in economy is visible

Wages are very important from the perspective of core inflation. Nevertheless, Lagarde does not point to major risks regarding a sudden recovery in this regard.

With no sign of any possibility of accelerated cuts, the lack of any signals for December is causing the euro to strengthen. Nevertheless, market volatility remains very low. EURUSD is testing the vicinity of 1.1030.