Read more

EURUSD dips on reports that Trump demands steeper EU tariffs 🇪🇺 📉

5:45 PM 18 July 2025

Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum 15–20% tariff on all EU goods, raising his demands in ongoing trade talks, the Financial Times reports. Despite weeks of negotiations aiming for a 10% baseline tariff, Trump remains unmoved by EU concessions, including an offer to cut car tariffs. U.S. officials say the administration is now considering reciprocal rates above 10%, even if a deal is reached.

EURUSD edged lower in response to Trump’s aggressive tariff stance toward Europe, though the price saw a slight rebound from the 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) on the 30-minute chart. US stock indices also turned red at the publication of the report.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

18.07.2025
18:32

Daily summary: Equities and USD Retreat on Trump’s Alleged Hardline EU Tariff Stance (18.07.2025)

Wall Street turned red following a report by the Financial Times that Donald Trump wants to firmly maintain tariffs on the European Union above the...

 18:07

Three markets to watch next week (18.07.2025)

The first half of July delivered considerable volatility across financial markets, driven by a series of pivotal events. However, investors are showing...

 16:49

Yen under electoral pressure 🇯🇵 📉

AUDJPY resumes its upward movement two days before the uncertain parliamentary elections in Japan. The recent correction ended with a rebound off...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits