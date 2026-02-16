Read more
7:47 AM · 16 February 2026

Economic and corporate calendar: Bank holiday in China, the US, and Canada 💡(February 16, 2026)

Key takeaways
-
-
Open account Download free app
Key takeaways
  • Due to the closure of stock exchanges in China, the US and Canada, market volatility may be limited today.

In just under 15 minutes, the cash session on European markets will begin. Futures contracts indicate that moderate gains may dominate at the opening. The German DE40 is currently up 0.26%, while the French CAC40 is up nearly 0.24%. The calendar for today's session will not be abundant and will only contain secondary macro data. The most important readings are below:

Above is the macroeconomic calendar. Source: xStation

Below is the calendar of company results for this week.

Source: xStation

18 February 2026, 7:11 PM

Fed minutes released 🗽Key takeaways
18 February 2026, 6:56 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street and oil gain 📈 EURUSD slides 0.5%
18 February 2026, 5:58 PM

Gold surges 2.5% nearing $5000 per ounce 📈
18 February 2026, 3:30 PM

US Open: US100 gains 1% 📈 Nvidia gains amid big orders from Meta
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits