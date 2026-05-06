Economic calendar: ADP report and PMI data from Europe 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting releases. In the first part of the day, we will receive PMI reports from European countries, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and finally the euro area.

Attention will then shift across the Atlantic, where the ADP labor market report will be released. Expectations point to a slight increase in private sector employment to 98k versus 62k in March. The publication of the report will serve as an indicator ahead of Friday’s NFP release by the BLS.