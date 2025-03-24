Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar - all eyes on March PMIs (24.03.2025)

7:34 AM 24 March 2025

The week of central banks has come to an end, but key data will continue to flow in the coming days. Monday will be marked by preliminary March PMI indicators, which will provide investors with insights into industrial and service sector activity in major economies.

In Europe, previous PMI reports primarily pointed to weak consumption as a key issue, weighing on both the labor market and businesses' willingness to invest. A potential improvement would support the European Central Bank's narrative of solid foundations for economic recovery and the effective transmission of a less restrictive monetary policy.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

 

Economic calendar for today:

08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March:

  • HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 46.3; previous 45.3;

  • HCOB France Composite PMI: previous 45.1;

  • HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 46.2; previous 45.8;

08:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for March:

  • HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 52.3; previous 51.1;

  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.4;

  • HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.1; previous 46.5;

09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for March:

  • HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.3; previous 47.6;

  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: previous 50.2;

  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.6;

09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for March:

  • S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 50.5;

  • S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.3; previous 46.9;

01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for March:

  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 52.7;

  • S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 51.6;

  • S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

05:45 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

06:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

07:10 PM GMT, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

Share:
Back

Market News

25.03.2025
18:49

Daily summary: US equities lose momentum; gold gains 0.30% 💰📄

American stocks end the session without a clear direction. At the opening of the cash session, bulls attempted to continue the rally. However, in...

 17:31

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com to launch pro-America crypto ETFs; Bitcoin tops $80K 📄🖋️

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US), the company behind Truth Social and majority-owned by Donald Trump, has announced a strategic partnership...

 16:16

⏬WTI Crude loses nearly 1%

Crude oil pulls back quite significantly after initial gains in the first part of the session, following news of a partial ceasefire agreement in Ukraine....
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits