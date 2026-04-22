Economic calendar: Central bankers speeches and Tesla earnings in focus

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light. Following the UK data releases (particularly CPI and PPI inflation, which are an important signal for Bank of England policy), attention shifts toward US mortgage application data. In the afternoon, focus will move to speeches from ECB policymakers, which may provide clues on the future direction of monetary policy, as well as earnings reports from Tesla and IBM.
Economic calendar
Macroeconomic data
- 11 AM GMT, Germany – Bundesbank Monthly Report
- 12 PM GMT, USA – MBA Mortgage Applications; previous: 1.8%
- 1 PM GMT, USA – 30-year Mortgage Rate; previous: 6.42%
- 1 PM GMT, Turkey – Weekly Repo Rate; forecast: 37%; previous: 37%
- 3:30 PM GMT, USA – EIA Crude Oil Inventories; previous: -0.913M
- 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Gasoline Inventories; previous: -6.328M
- 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Distillate Inventories; previous: -3.122M
- 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Cushing Inventories; previous: -1.727M
Central bank speakers
- 1:15 PM GMT, ECB – Lane speaks
- 4:10 PM GMT, ECB – Schnabel speaks
- 6 PM GMT, ECB – Nagel speaks
- 9:05 PM GMT, ECB – Lagarde speaks
Other events
- 9:10 PM GMT, IBM – Earnings release
- 9:30 PM GMT, Tesla – Earnings release
EURUSD (D1)
Source: xStation5
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