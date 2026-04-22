Read more
7:50 AM · 22 April 2026

Economic calendar: Central bankers speeches and Tesla earnings in focus

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light. Following the UK data releases (particularly CPI and PPI inflation, which are an important signal for Bank of England policy), attention shifts toward US mortgage application data. In the afternoon, focus will move to speeches from ECB policymakers, which may provide clues on the future direction of monetary policy, as well as earnings reports from Tesla and IBM.

Economic calendar

Macroeconomic data

  • 11 AM GMT, Germany – Bundesbank Monthly Report
  • 12 PM GMT, USA – MBA Mortgage Applications; previous: 1.8%
  • 1 PM GMT, USA – 30-year Mortgage Rate; previous: 6.42%
  • 1 PM GMT, Turkey – Weekly Repo Rate; forecast: 37%; previous: 37%
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – EIA Crude Oil Inventories; previous: -0.913M
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Gasoline Inventories; previous: -6.328M
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Distillate Inventories; previous: -3.122M
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Cushing Inventories; previous: -1.727M

Central bank speakers

  • 1:15 PM GMT, ECB – Lane speaks
  • 4:10 PM GMT, ECB – Schnabel speaks
  • 6 PM GMT, ECB – Nagel speaks
  • 9:05 PM GMT, ECB – Lagarde speaks

Other events

  • 9:10 PM GMT, IBM – Earnings release
  • 9:30 PM GMT, Tesla – Earnings release

EURUSD (D1)

Source: xStation5

22 April 2026, 7:23 AM

Morning wrap 🗽Indices on Wall Street continue to rise as US–Iran ceasefire is extended (22.04.2026)
21 April 2026, 6:39 PM

Daily Summary: As a ceasefire drifts away, markets lose ground
21 April 2026, 5:44 PM

Warsh before the Senate: “I will not be a tool of the president” and signals Fed reform agenda
21 April 2026, 3:04 PM

US Open: Macro Up, Tensions Down!
Forex Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits