Economic calendar: Central bankers' speeches in the background

Futures point to a mixed opening to the cash session in Europe

The calendar for today is relatively empty

At noon, however, investors will turn their attention to the afternoon statements by Fed bankers

We are starting a new week of trading on international financial markets. On Friday, stock markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia mostly recorded gains, and today they are extended, primarily in China.

Chinese stocks, at least for the time being, are not losing hope for new economic stimulus packages. Nonetheless, optimism and soaring gains have slowed somewhat since last week. At a press conference on Saturday, China gave few details about new stimulus to the economy, which was a slight disappointment. Still, the financial regulator says it will lower financing costs for small and medium-sized enterprises. For the moment, however, indexes in mainland China are gaining, while the Hang Seng is losing slightly.

The United States celebrates Columbus Day today, so the bond market will be closed, but the stock market will remain open as usual. In Canada, meanwhile, we celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

The economic calendar for today does not contain many macro readings that could raise the volatility observed in the markets. On the other hand, however, at noon investors will hear several speeches by Fed bankers.

Selected macro events for today:

07:30 am BST - Switzerland, PPI inflation for September. Earlier: -0.2% y/y.

02:00 pm BST - USA, Fed's Kashkari speech.

08:00 pm BST - USA, Fed's Waller speech.