Economic Calendar: Construction PMIs, EU Retail Sales and Fed Decision in Focus (07.05.2025)

6:58 AM 7 May 2025

Today's economic calendar features European construction PMI data and retail sales figures, alongside several earnings reports from major U.S. companies. The Federal Reserve's policy decision headlines the day, with markets anticipating no change to interest rates but keen focus on Chair Powell's comments regarding inflation risks from tariffs and signs of economic cooling. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will also testify before Congress and later meet with Republican lawmakers on tax policy ahead of his weekend trade talks with Chinese officials in Switzerland.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

07:00 - German Industrial Orders MoM (Apr)

  • German Industrial Orders MoM (Apr): Forecast 1.3% vs Previous 0.0%

07:45 - French Data

  • French Trade Balance SA (Mar): Previous -7.87B
  • French Non-Farm Payrolls QoQ (Q1): Previous -0.3%
  • French Current Account (Mar): Previous -1.9B

08:30 - Italian Construction PMI (Apr)

  • Italian Construction PMI (Apr): Previous 52.4

08:30 - French Construction PMI (Apr)

  • French Construction PMI (Apr): Previous 43.8

08:30 - Eurozone Construction PMI (Apr)

  • Eurozone Construction PMI (Apr): Previous 44.8

08:30 - German Construction PMI (Apr)

  • German Construction PMI (Apr): Previous 40.3

09:00 - Italian Retail Sales (Mar)

  • Italian Retail Sales MoM (Mar): Forecast 0.2% vs Previous 0.10%
  • Italian Retail Sales NSA YoY (Mar): Previous -1.50%

09:30 - UK Construction PMI (Apr)

  • UK Construction PMI (Apr): Forecast 46.0 vs Previous 46.4

10:00 - Eurozone Retail Sales (Mar)

  • Eurozone Retail Sales YoY (Mar): Forecast 1.6% vs Previous 2.3%
  • Eurozone Retail Sales MoM (Mar): Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 0.3%

12:00 - US MBA Mortgage Applications

  • US MBA Mortgage Applications: Forecast N/A vs Previous -4.2%
  • US MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate: Forecast N/A vs Previous 6.89%

15:00 - US Treasury Sec. Bessent Testifies

15:30 - EIA Crude Oil 

  • EIA Crude Oil Inventories: Forecast -1.858M vs Previous -2.696M
  • EIA Gasoline Inventories: Forecast -1.2M vs Previous -4.003M
  • EIA Distillate Inventories: Forecast -0.116M vs Previous 0.937M
  • EIA Crude Cushing Inventories: Forecast N/A vs Previous 0.682M

17:00 - Bessent Meets With GOP on Tax

19:00 - FOMC Rate Statement

19:00 - US Interest Rate Decision

  • US Interest Rate Decision: Forecast 4.5% vs Previous 4.5%

19:30 - FOMC Press Conference w/ Chair Powell


 
