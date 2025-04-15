Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: CPI Data from Europe and the US; Citigroup and Bank of America Earnings

7:17 AM 15 April 2025
  • Futures indicate a mixed start to Tuesday's session in Europe
  • CPI data from France, Poland, Canada in the background
  • Citigroup, Bank of America, Intercative Brokers and Johnson & Johnson to report their Q1 2025 results

Tuesday's session in financial markets begins with relative gains in the main stock indices. Markets in Asia are seeing a further rebound after Wall Street closed higher yesterday. Futures currently indicate a relatively flat opening in Europe and the US today. The US100 is down 0.1%, while the German DE40 is down 0.06%.

The economic calendar will focus on a number of inflation reports today. Investors will also get to know the ZEW data from Germany and the NY Empire from the US. Citigroup, Bank of America, Intercative Brokers and Johnson & Johnson will report their quarterly results today.

Earlier this morning we also saw solid labour market data from the UK. GBPUSD is reaching new highs since September 20224 in the morning.

  • Employment in the 3m/3m perspective: 206k (expected: 170k; previously: 144k)
  • Jobless claims: 18.7k (previous: 44.2k)
  • Unemployment rate: 4.4% (expected: 4.4%; previously: 4.4%)
  • Average weekly earnings: 5.6% y/y (expected: 5.7% y/y; previously: 5.8% y/y)

The macro calendar of the day (CET time):

08:45 - France, CPI inflation data for March. Forecast: 0.8% y/y. Previously: 0.8% y/y

09:00 - Slovakia, CPI inflation data for March. Forecast: 4.0% y/y. Previously: 3.8% y/y

10:00 - Poland, CPI inflation data for March. Forecast: 4.9% y/y. Previously: 4.9% y/y

11:00 - Germany, ZEW data for April.

14:30 - USA, NY Empire data for April. Forecast: -14.5. Previously: -20

14:30 - Canada, CPI data for March. Forecast: 2.6% y/y. Previously: 2.6

 

Share:
Back

Market News

16.04.2025
18:49

Daily summary: Dollar dips with US equities, while gold outshines everyone (16.04.2025)

U.S. stocks and the dollar recorded declines today due to escalating tensions related to semiconductor tariffs. The Nasdaq is currently down 2.07%,...

 18:18

Dollar Slumps to 3-Year Low as Fed Signals Policy Dilemma 📉

The US Dollar Index is seeing a mild rebound from a key support level following remarks from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who advocated for maintaining...

 15:35

BREAKING: WTI ticks down on higher than expected crude inventories🛢️

02:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 0.515M; forecast 0.400M; previous 2.553M; Crude Oil...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits