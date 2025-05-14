Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: CPI data from Germany and Spain; FOMC speeches in focus 🔎📄

6:45 AM 14 May 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. From the U.S., there are no scheduled data releases likely to impact global financial markets. However, investors will be watching comments from several Federal Reserve officials, including Waller and Jefferson.

Earlier in the day, inflation reports will be published in Europe, specifically from Spain and Germany. Analyst expectations point to a continued, stable decline in year-over-year inflation compared to the previous month.

Detailed economic calendar:

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April:

  • German HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • German HICP: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
  • German CPI: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
  • German CPI: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for April:

  • Core CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Spanish HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
  • Spanish HICP: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

09:15 AM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

10:15 AM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Building Permits for March:

  • forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 2.9% MoM;

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -2.032M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast 0.500M; previous -1.107M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: forecast -0.900M; previous 0.188M;

05:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks

10:40 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Daly Speaks

Share:
Back

Market News

15.05.2025
18:40

Daily Summary: Wall Street up slightly as Trump pressures Apple, Walmart warns of costs

US stocks edge higher with the US500 rising 0.46%, US30 and US100 gaining 0.42%. Markets are searching for the next catalyst after US-China trade-truce...

 16:53

UnitedHealth Group Shares Collapse as DOJ Investigates Criminal Medicare Fraud

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares plunged 15% on Thursday, extending losses to over 50% in the past month as the company faces mounting challenges. The...

 15:29

Foot Locker surges 82% on $2.4 billion acquisition deal 📈Dick's Sporting Goods loses 15%

Dick’s Sporting Goods confirmed today that the company is acquiring Foot Locker Inc. for $2.4 billion, valuing the company at $24 a share. In reaction...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits