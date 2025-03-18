Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: data from the US housing market and industrial production in focus 📄

6:55 AM 18 March 2025

Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several important publications. Investors will learn, among other things, data from the U.S. construction market as well as import and export prices. At the same time, the CPI report from Canada will also be published.

Detailed schedule of the day:

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Index for March:

  • Sentiment: forecast 48.1; previous 26.0;
  • Conditions: forecast -80.5; previous -88.5;

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for February:

  • Trimmed CPI: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • Core CPI: previous 2.1% YoY;
  • Core CPI: previous 0.4% MoM;
  • CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • CPI: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
  • Median CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • Common CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for February:

  • previous -9.8% MoM;
  • forecast 1.380M; previous 1.366M;

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for February:

  • previous -0.6% MoM;
  • forecast 1.450M; previous 1.473M;

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Import Export Prices for February:

  • Import Price Index: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • Import Price Index: previous 1.9% YoY;
  • Export Price Index: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 1.3% MoM;
  • Export Price Index: previous 2.7% YoY;

01:15 PM GMT, United States - Industrial Production for February:

  • Industrial Production: previous 2.00% YoY;
  • Industrial Production: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
  • Capacity Utilization Rate: forecast 77.8%; previous 77.8%;
  • Manufacturing Production: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

 

Share:
Back

Market News

19.03.2025
19:15

Daily summary: US500 surges 1.7% as Fed drives sentiments on Wall Street

U.S. stock indices are recovering yesterday’s losses, supported in part by a slightly dovish statement from the Fed. The US500 is up 1.2%, while...

 18:37

Fed chair Jerome Powell remarks (LIVE) GOLD sets new ATH

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has now begun his press conference. Here are some of his remarks. The economy remains generally in good shape. The...

 18:35

⏫US100 gains 1.2% after the Fed decision

US100 is up 1% today, compared to a 0.5% gain just before the decision, largely offsetting yesterday’s losses. U.S. indices are reacting positively...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits