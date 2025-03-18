Economic calendar: data from the US housing market and industrial production in focus 📄

Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several important publications. Investors will learn, among other things, data from the U.S. construction market as well as import and export prices. At the same time, the CPI report from Canada will also be published.
Detailed schedule of the day:
10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Index for March:
- Sentiment: forecast 48.1; previous 26.0;
- Conditions: forecast -80.5; previous -88.5;
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for February:
- Trimmed CPI: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Core CPI: previous 2.1% YoY;
- Core CPI: previous 0.4% MoM;
- CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
- CPI: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
- Median CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Common CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for February:
- previous -9.8% MoM;
- forecast 1.380M; previous 1.366M;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for February:
- previous -0.6% MoM;
- forecast 1.450M; previous 1.473M;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Import Export Prices for February:
- Import Price Index: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Import Price Index: previous 1.9% YoY;
- Export Price Index: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 1.3% MoM;
- Export Price Index: previous 2.7% YoY;
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Industrial Production for February:
- Industrial Production: previous 2.00% YoY;
- Industrial Production: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
- Capacity Utilization Rate: forecast 77.8%; previous 77.8%;
- Manufacturing Production: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;